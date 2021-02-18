Steph Curry had priceless reaction to Ayesha question after Warriors win

Steph had perfect reaction to question about Ayesha, big wins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In case you were wondering, the dynamics in Steph and Ayesha Curry's marriage aren't any different after a big Warriors win.

The two-time MVP was asked how often he and his wife talk after games and gave a perfect response.

“That’s my wife, we talk all the time.” 😂



Steph’s reaction to this question is priceless pic.twitter.com/Dq3wYfxL7Z — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 18, 2021

Come on now.

Curry got off to a slow start Wednesday night vs. the Miami Heat, but scored 11 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including splashing a 3-pointer to seal the win.

Steph called game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vSL3BZdXTK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 18, 2021

After Curry ripped the Heat's heart out, Ayesha took to Twitter to celebrate a key win for the Warriors.

Daggggerrrrrrr — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) February 18, 2021

There's no doubt Ayesha will be tuned in Friday when the Warriors look to secure their first three-game winning streak of the season when they face the Orlando Magic.

And yes, Steph and Ayesha will talk after the final buzzer sounds.