Steph Curry had perfect reaction to Gary Payton II strong and-one

NBC Sports Bay Area Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
Steph had the perfect reaction to GP2's strong and-one originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After Gary Payton II's strong finish in the paint in the Warriors' 106-102 loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Sunday night, Steph Curry made quite the pose celebrating his teammate.

Whenever Steph is playing well, he always seems to be more loose on the floor and that showed with his reaction to Payton II's layup. 

Payton II continues to be a crucial member of the second team, and has been especially effective scoring in the lane.

In 15 minutes off the bench Sunday night, Payton finished with five points, seven rebounds, two steals and one assist.

