Steph Curry has great reaction to possible Warriors-Lakers play-in

Steph has great reaction to possible Dubs-Lakers play-in originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With each passing day, it looks more and more like the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other in the play-in game in 10 days.

Following Saturday's action, the Warriors still are the eighth seed in the West, while the Lakers are the seventh seed.

The Portland Trail Blazers, who beat the Lakers on Friday night, are one-and-a-half games clear of the Lakers for the sixth seed.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are just a half-game up on the Memphis Grizzlies, but the two teams play in the season finale next Sunday.

While the NBA never expected the Warriors and Lakers to meet in the play-in game when the season started, the league certainly has to be salivating at the thought of Steph Curry and Draymond Green taking on LeBron James and Anthony Davis, assuming they are healthy.

Following the Warriors' 136-97 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center on Saturday, Curry was asked if he thought the NBA would enjoy seeing his squad face the Lakers in the 7-8 matchup, and the NBA's scoring leader had a great non-reaction reaction.

Steph already knows the NBA wants to see Curry-LeBron in the Western Conference 7/8 play-in game 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AV2IKmzOwM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 9, 2021

With a wry smile on his face, Curry nodded for about 10 seconds without saying a word.

Curry and every NBA fan knows the league quietly is hoping the Warriors and Lakers meet at Staples Center for the right to be the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

The Warriors have four games remaining while the Lakers have five. We'll find out in a week if the two NBA powerhouses will face each other in the play-in game.

