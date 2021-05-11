Steph Curry has great reaction to Kent Bazemore water fake-out

Steph has great reaction to Bazemore's water fake-out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry didn't just rack up 36 points and six assists Monday night.

He also drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14.3 seconds remaining to lift the Warriors to a big win over the Utah Jazz.

And during his postgame interview with TV announcers Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike, Curry was a part of a funny moment.

Steph thought Baze was going to dump water on him 😂 pic.twitter.com/g8pZHH5wAG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 11, 2021

Kent Bazemore likes to pour water on Curry's head when the two-time NBA MVP is wearing a headset. It has happened several times this season - but Bazemore decided to fake Curry out this time.

Speaking of Bazemore -- he was terrific against the Jazz as well, recording 19 points (7-for-14 from the field), four rebounds, two assists and one block in nearly 34 minutes.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast