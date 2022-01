Steph Curry has great reaction after incredible flip shot vs. Timberwolves

Steph has great reaction after sweet flip shot vs. T-Wolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry looked more like himself on Thursday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center.

Draining 3-pointers early on, it became clear that Steph was in-store for a big game, as highlighted by an acrobatic layup in the third quarter.

How does Steph flip it in like this 😲 pic.twitter.com/ei3YcnnfXp — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 28, 2022

Almost every big game from Curry consists of at least one play where everyone is left wondering "how did he make that?"

JP loved Steph's flip shot 😂 pic.twitter.com/6mK4K4Eg0O — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 28, 2022

Just Steph Curry doing Steph Curry things.

Curry's 17 points on 5-of-13 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range through three quarters helped Golden State build a 95-81 lead over Minnesota heading into the fourth.