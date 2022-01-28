Steph Curry has great reaction after incredible flip shot vs. Timberwolves

Steph has great reaction after sweet flip shot vs. T-Wolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry looked more like himself on Thursday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center.

Draining 3-pointers early on, it became clear that Steph was in-store for a big game, as highlighted by an acrobatic layup in the third quarter.

How does Steph flip it in like this ðŸ˜² pic.twitter.com/ei3YcnnfXp — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 28, 2022

Almost every big game from Curry consists of at least one play where everyone is left wondering "how did he make that?"

JP loved Steph's flip shot ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/6mK4K4Eg0O — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 28, 2022

Just Steph Curry doing Steph Curry things.

Curry's 17 points on 5-of-13 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range through three quarters helped Golden State build a 95-81 lead over Minnesota heading into the fourth.