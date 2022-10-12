Steph Curry goes bonkers after Pat Spencer's monster dunk in Warriors-Blazers

Watch Steph go bonkers after Pat Spencer's dunk vs. Blazers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry: eight-time All-Star, four-time NBA champ, All-Pro hypeman.

Curry joined the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast of the Warriors-Portland Trail Blazers game on Tuesday and was blown away by what he saw from Pat Spencer.

Spencer, who signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Warriors in July, drove to the basket, cruised past several defenders and then got up and threw down an explosive dunk that had Curry -- and fans at Chase Center -- go absolutely bonkers.

"He had one two games ago, and he got this one!" Curry exclaimed on the broadcast. "That’s what I’m talking about! You have any lacrosse references for basketball? I don’t even know how that goes!"

While we heard how hyped Curry was for his teammate, another angle showed us just how pumped up he was in the broadcast booth.

Pat Spencer's dunk had Steph HYPE

Spencer finished with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes.

After the game, Spencer talked to reporters about what he was feeling in the moment.

"I don't want to say I blacked out, but I didn't think I was going to dunk it, to be honest," Spencer said. "The crowd reaction was great. I think the best thing is having the bench get hyped for you, having your teammates that you've been working with the entire summer get hyped for you. It was a cool moment."

Spencer played lacrosse at Loyola and holds the NCAA Division I record for career assists with 231, as well as the Patriot League record for career points with 380. He used his college graduate year eligibility to play basketball at Northwestern University where he averaged 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr talked about Spencer earlier this week, complimenting his athleticism and competitiveness.

"Big fan of Pat's," Kerr said. "I love that he's a lacrosse guy ... he just needs to play. He doesn't have a ton of basketball experience but he's a really intriguing prospect."

