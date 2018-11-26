Steph Curry goes behind big blue curtain, suggesting Warriors return is near originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

OAKLAND – Most every time a member of the team is getting close to returning from a significant injury, the Warriors bring down the curtain. Literally.

The blue curtain came down Monday at Rakuten Performance Center.

Designed to conceal a portion of the practice floor to allow scrimmaging in private, the curtain dropped before Stephen Curry went through warm-up drills and it stayed down as Curry went behind it to join a few of his teammates.

Stephen Curry getting up shots at @warriors facility. Hopes to be back on the court this week. pic.twitter.com/VAnq25wkdQ — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) November 26, 2018

DeMarcus Cousins also did some work behind the curtain.

Though the Warriors have not issued a timeline for either, the confidential workouts are circumstantial evidence suggesting both are nearing a return.

Curry, who has missed the last nine games with a groin strain, could be back as soon as this week and almost certainly at some point during the team's Eastern Conference road trip that begins Thursday in Toronto.

Cousins, who has missed the entire season while rehabilitating after surgery to repair his left Achilles' tendon, is expected to be out considerably longer, with the hope that he can return before 2019.

In other injury-related news, forwards Draymond Green and Alfonzo McKinnie, both of whom have missed the last five games with foot soreness, will not be available for the game Monday night against Orlando.



