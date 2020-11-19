Steph Curry gives message to 'brother' Klay Thompson after injury news

Steph tells Klay to 'stay strong' after injury news originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The news of Klay Thompson’s lower right leg injury caused everyone to hold their breath across the sports world on Wednesday night. His teammates and peers also poured in well wishes for the five-time All-Star, who was a huge part of bringing three recent NBA championships to the Bay Area.

Steph Curry specifically offered his thoughts and prayers toward teammate Klay on his Instagram story:

Steph with a message for Klay.



Steph and Klay, along with Draymond Green, by all definition are the Warriors. With the possibility of the trio reuniting after a 2019-20 season riddled with injuries between them, the 2020-21 outlook looked positive.

Green and teammate Eric Paschall also sent out condolences to Klay. So did NBA star LeBron James and former Warrior DeMarcus Cousins.

Someone tweeted something along the lines of knowing Klay is hurt, it feels as if one of our best friends, our family is hurt. You can see the impact he has on the sports world.

For now, we don’t have a ton of detail on the injury in question or the severity of it. The Athletic’s Shams Charania was told there is a fear that “it’s a heel injury.”

We do know Klay suffered it during a workout in Southern California and more tests still need to be conducted.