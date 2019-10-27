The Warriors' opening-night loss to the Clippers was bad, but it was tame compared to what happened Sunday in Oklahoma City.

Golden State trailed by 33 points at halftime, and things grew measurably worse during the third quarter of an eventual 120-92 loss.

Just over three minutes into the quarter, Steph Curry tried to drive around Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson, but the two-time NBA MVP inadvertantly hit Ferguson in the groin.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The game officials reviewed the play and assessed a technical foul to Curry.

Steph just got a tech for this 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4aYbWLJkfY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 27, 2019

But that wasn't even the strangest part of the quarter.

Two minutes later, D'Angelo Russell drove to the hole and made a tough fallaway shot. But he believed a foul should have been called, and he got in the refs' face. Russell was immediately given a technical foul, but he didn't walk away and no Warriors teammates came to save him from himself. Russell kept talking, and quickly was assessed a second technical foul and a ticket for an early shower.

D-Lo ejected after this play 🤬 pic.twitter.com/5NSyRmbP7F — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 27, 2019

As if that wasn't bad enough, the Thunder increased their lead and took a 37-point lead into the fourth quarter.

[RELATED: Cauley-Stein working out in Santa Cruz]

Story continues

If you hadn't already figured it out, this will be a long season for the Warriors.

Steph Curry given technical, D'Angelo Russell ejected as Warriors implode originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area