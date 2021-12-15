Steph Curry gifts Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala Rolex watches after record

Steph gifts Draymond, Iguodala Rolex watches after 3-point record originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry made history Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Surpassing Ray Allen on the NBA's all-time 3-pointer list in the first quarter of Golden State's 105-96 win over the New York Knicks, Curry's record would not have been possible without the help of his teammates.

And he made sure to show his appreciation after the game.

Klay is also getting one - just wasn't able to be here tonight. — Dominique Collins (@dominique_mpc) December 15, 2021

Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala got Rolex watches from the Warriors' superstar after the game. Klay Thompson eventually will get his when the Warriors return home from the road trip. All three have played alongside Curry the longest of any of his teammates and the four of them, including Thompson, have been through a lot together, including three NBA championships.

Without each of them, Curry and the Warriors as a team would be nowhere near where they are today and would not have reached the level of dominance that resulted in five straight NBA Finals appearances.

Draymond, Andre and Klay have been vital to what Steph has been able to do from beyond the arc throughout his career. It's only fitting that they receive a thank you gift.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast