Steph Curry gets MVP chants, does 'night night' gesture at California Classic

Steph amazingly does 'night night' gesture at Cali Classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry's "night night" celebration is sweeping the nation, and it made its way back to Chase Center on Saturday.

Curry, the 2022 NBA Finals MVP, was in the building to watch the Warriors' California Classic summer league game against the Kings.

When Curry and his young son Canon were shown on the videoboard, fans in attendance began chanting "MVP" and in response, Steph gave them the "night night" gesture.

Curry began using the celebration during the Warriors' first-round NBA playoff series against the Denver Nuggets and he carried it throughout the postseason run, breaking it out at moments when he knew he had ended his opponent's chances of winning the game or series.

Since the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, Curry's celebration has been used by athletes across several different sports.

WNBA stars Sabrina Ionescu and Skylar Diggins-Smith were the first to incorporate it into their games, and then MLB players Andrew McCutchen and Andres Gimenez used it this week.

Curry is a global icon, so it's no wonder that his celebration has caught on. Now it looks like he's going to have to use it himself quite a bit whenever he encounters his fans.

