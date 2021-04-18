Steph Curry gets closer to Beal's scoring title lead with 47-point night

Curry's 47 point night bring him closer to Beal in scoring title race originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Even after scoring a game-high 37 points in Washington's win over Detroit on Saturday night, Bradley Beal's lead in this year's chase for the scoring title dwindled after Steph Curry's big night in the Warriors' loss to Boston.

Curry led all Saturday night scorers with 47 points in Golden State's Saturday night 119-114 loss to Boston, bringing his scoring average to 31.0 points per game, a shade under Beal's 31.1 ppg.

Beal's consistency this season has been truly remarkable, but Curry's recent stretch of games has diminished his lead atop the scoring leaderboard. Curry's big night was his 10th consecutive game scoring at least 30 points, which made him just the first player since Kobe Bryant to accomplish such a streak aged 33 or older.

Both Beal and Curry carry the responsibility of producing the bulk of the offensive production on a nightly basis for two top-15 offenses.

With around 15 games left for both the Wizards and Warriors, this scoring title chase stands to be the closest since 2012 when then-Thunder star Kevin Durant (28.0 ppg) narrowly edged the late Bryant (27.9 ppg) for the distinction.