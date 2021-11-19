Steph Curry gave Tacko Fall a heartwarming hug after Warriors-Cavs

WATCH: Steph gives Tacko a heartwarming hug after Warriors-Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tacko Fall manages to make friends everywhere he goes -- even if they're on the other team and happen to be one of the greatest shooters in NBA history.

The former Boston Celtics big man only saw 1:24 of action in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 104-89 loss to the Golden State Warriors at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

But after the game, Fall managed to steal the spotlight when Warriors star Stephen Curry came over to give him a hug.

The way Steph hugs Tacko

And by "hug," we mean the 6-foot-2 Curry planted his head in the chest of the 7-foot-6 Fall, who seemed amused as he looked down more than a foot to accept Curry's gesture.

We're not sure if Fall and Curry have a history -- perhaps they've bonded over having tasty food references in their names -- but the two-time NBA MVP clearly was pleased to see the league's tallest player.

Curry dropped 40 points on 15-of-27 shooting with nine 3-pointers in Golden State's win, while Fall finished with zero points, one block and one hug.