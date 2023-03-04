Steph Curry freaks out after wild Jonathan Kuminga put-back dunk

Steph freaks out after wild JK put-back dunk vs. Pelicans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As Steph Curry inches closer to his Warriors return, it's clear his left leg is feeling pretty good.

The latest evidence came in the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night at Chase Center.

With just under three minutes remaining in the period, Jordan Poole missed a shot in the paint but Jonathan Kuminga was there to clean it up, throwing down a nasty put-back dunk.

Much like the fans in the building, Curry couldn't contain his excitement, jumping up and down on the Warriors' bench.

Kuminga has made a habit of throwing down vicious dunks. On Tuesday night, the 20-year-old wing flew through the air for a ridiculous dunk against the Portland Trail Blazers, with the still images of Kuminga's extension going viral.

As for Curry, he has been out since Feb. 4, having missed 10 straight Warriors games with a lower leg injury, but he reportedly intends to play against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena.

Thanks to the recently improved play of Kuminga, the Warriors have been able to weather the storm without Curry.

