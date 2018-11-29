Steph Curry has fond childhood memories of Toronto



When you hear basketball phenom Steph Curry reminisce about his memories of being in Toronto to watch his father Dell play, it will likely bring a smile to your face.

Based on what he told the media on Wednesday, he and his brother Seth, who now plays with the Portland Trailblazers, had themselves a blast every time they came to the building now known as the Scotiabank Arena. Between watching their father play to shooting around on the practice court and squeezing some video games in as well, the Curry brothers seemed to enjoy the VIP experience while their father played for Toronto from 1999-2002 (the last three seasons of his NBA career).

Knowing that he won’t be playing against the Raptors himself on Thursday night makes hearing Steph get all nostalgic about those golden years a little tougher, though.

“It brings back a lot of memories and in terms of, like, the staff and people that work behind the scenes, on the court, ushers and all that type of stuff, there’s a lot of familiar faces that I look forward to seeing every year,” he said.

Curry has been out of the Warriors lineup since Nov. 8 with a groin injury and Golden State has gone a pedestrian 5-5 since then. Although he’s been recovering quite quickly and even playing some soccer with Canadian basketball legend Steve Nash as of late, he unfortunately won’t be ready to go for Thursday.

And it’s killing him.

Full Steve Kerr update on Steph Curry, who won’t play in Toronto, but will return in Detroit on Saturday: “He wants to play. He’s ready to play…He’s dying to play.” pic.twitter.com/dDXbeyD8WP — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 29, 2018

“He’s dying to play,” said Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr. “He loves playing in Toronto. He has great memories of being here when Dell was playing with the Raptors.”

Although that’s a tough pill for Curry, Kerr and the rest of the Warriors to swallow, it presents a nice opportunity for Toronto. Plain and simple, when the best shooter in the history of the game is sidelined, it’s going to help your chances of coming out on top. Additionally, the absence of Draymond Green who is still dealing with a toe injury also works in favour of the Raptors.

Is that the way you want to knock off a team that has won three of the last four NBA championships?

Probably not.

Steph Curry and Pascal Siakam battle during the Warriors last game in Toronto, a tight 127-125 Golden State win in January. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

However, Toronto haven’t defeated Golden State since Mar. 4, 2014 and would love to bring their current eight game losing streak against the Warriors to an end. When you’re mired in a slump like that against a team, any advantage that comes your way has to be welcomed.

On the plus side for Curry, since he won’t be preparing for the game, maybe he’ll get the opportunity to head up to the concourse and play a game or two on the Playstation console that he knows so well.

