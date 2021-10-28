Steph Curry flashed greatness for Warriors in NBA debut 12 years ago

Steph flashed greatness in his NBA debut 12 years ago today originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It was 12 years ago to the date that a skinny sharpshooter from Davidson made his NBA debut for the Warriors. You know what came next. The rest is history that Warriors fans never thought they'd witness.

Steph Curry stepped on the floor for a NBA regular-season game for the first time on Oct. 28, 2009, and quickly flashed his greatness. Months after Golden State made him the No. 7 pick in the draft, Curry played just under 36 minutes for coach Don Nelson. He finished with 14 points, seven assists, two rebounds and four steals in a 108-107 loss to the Houston Rockets.

On this day 12 years ago, Stephen Curry made his NBA debut for the Warriors 🔥:



• 36 minutes

• 14 points

• 7 assists

• 4 steals



...and the rest is history 💯pic.twitter.com/KDpiwfpkjg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 28, 2021

Curry was the Warriors' third-leading scorer behind Monta Ellis (26) and Stephen Jackson (17). His impact went well beyond his scoring, though.

The 21-year-old led the Warriors in assists, his four steals were a game-high between both teams and his plus-7 in plus-minus was tied for the team lead with Kelenna Azubuike, who scored 13 points off the bench.

There was one thing missing from his box score, though. Curry missed his only 3-point attempt of the night.

Curry averaged 17.5 points per game as a rookie and shot 43.7 percent from deep.

Fast forward to present day and Curry has the Warriors off to a perfect 4-0 start while playing like he's ready for his third MVP award. On Thursday night, he'll look to keep the good times rolling on the anniversary of his NBA debut when Golden State goes up against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast