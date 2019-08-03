Steph Curry fired up by Draymond Green's Warriors contract extension

Draymond Green reportedly got the bag, and Steph Curry couldn't be happier.

News broke Saturday morning that Green and the Warriors reportedly had agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract extension that will kick in at the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

After word hit the Internet that Green would stay in the Bay to help the Warriors continue their assault on the NBA, Curry celebrated his friend's new contract on Twitter.

After reigning over the NBA for the past five seasons, the Warriors now find themselves as underdogs entering next season.

With the exodus of Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, DeMarcus Cousins and Shaun Livingston, among others, the Warriors appear to be in a bit of a transition period. Klay Thompson will miss at least most of next season as he recovers from a torn ACL, so it will be up to Curry, Green and new addition D'Angelo Russell to guide the Warriors through the Western Conference gauntlet and back to the playoffs.

After last season's KD free agency saga, Curry and the Warriors no doubt are breathing a sigh of relief that they won't go through the same song and dance with Green this coming season.

