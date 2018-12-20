Steph Curry falls short of 'third rack' of 3s in Warriors' loss to Jazz originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors fell short of a win Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, and Steph Curry fell short of a 3-point barometer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NBC Sports NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh's "Big Number" this week revolved around Curry's accuracy -- specifically when Curry shoots more than 10 3-pointers in a game. Haberstroh found that Curry shoots 49 percent on attempts 11-15, compared to 43 percent on attempts 1-5 and 6-10, respectively.

But Curry and the Warriors didn't get a chance to see the "Third Rack Phenomenon" in Wednesday's loss to the Jazz. The two-time MVP attempted nine triples in Utah, and he went 4-for-5 (80 percent) on his first "rack," and 1-for-4 (25 percent) on his second.

In part because Curry stopped shy of the third rack, the Warriors as a whole attempted 31 triples. That was 11 fewer than the Jazz, and Utah made six more 3-pointers than the Warriors.

Had Curry taken six more, he would have gotten to 15. It's difficult to ask for more after Curry converted on over 55 percent of his 3-point shots.

As Haberstroh showed, however, there's a catch.

"But if you cap it at 10 before that third rack, you're missing out on the best Steph," Haberstroh said.

Curry was pretty darn close Wednesday night, but perhaps the third rack could've been the difference in a narrow loss.