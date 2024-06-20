Steph Curry falls out of NBA’s top-10 players in latest ranking

Steph Curry entered the 2023-24 season as ranked as the fourth-best player in the NBA by HoopsHype. However, following the Golden State Warriors’ tumultuous season and some patchy shooting nights from Curry, he has slid out of the HoopsHype’s top-10 in their latest player ranking. Curry is now residing in the 16th spot.

Curry played in 74 regular season games for the Warriors this season. He averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on 45% shooting from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range. However, he also turned 36, and the league has seen a lot of its younger talent take strides in their development.

“Golden State missed the playoffs and struggled all season to string together consistent wins,” HoopsHype’s Frank Urbina reasoned. “Hence, we knocked Curry a bit in our player ranking for 2023-24, where he finished No. 17 overall, still an elite spot but not as elite as we’re used to seeing out of the two-time league MVP.”

Despite being in the latter part of his career, Curry is still one of the best players in the world. His shooting ability forces defenses to commit when he’s on the court, allowing the Warriors to thrive with the spacing his presence provides.

Nevertheless, his latest ranking is a clear indication of the Warriors’ aging roster and how they need to continue building for the future. Curry isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, but Kerr’s team can’t continue putting so much of the offense on his shoulders.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire