Steph Curry explains why he's well-suited for NBA's rule change

Any league, any referees, any rules -- Steph Curry still is going to find ways to score.

While other stars have struggled with the NBA's new rules that aim to eliminate offensive players initiating contact, Curry remains his same dominant self. What's the secret? It's simple. His skill set doesn't require trying to force ticky-tack fouls.

"1,000 percent," Curry said to NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke Saturday when asked if getting rid of the impulse to draw a foul has been easier for him because of all the tools he has in his game.

"The only one that's tough is when you get a pump fake and you don't know if they're jumping into you. You can kind of be patient and wait for that contact. Or if it's to the left or right, you kind of go out of your way to draw that foul, especially in the perimeter."

Steph Curry was asked by @KerithBurke if it’s been easier for him to get rid of the impulse to draw a foul because he has so many tools in his toolbox:



Curry scored 20 points in the Warriors' 103-82 blowout win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He also didn't attempt a single free throw.

Through six games, Curry is averaging 5.7 free throws per game, which is down from his 6.3 a season ago. And still, he's averaging 28.7 points per game.

"I usually look for the rim, and if a foul comes that'd be great," Curry said.

Draymond Green gave the Warriors a big boost with his offense and made it a point to recognize the new rules in his postgame press conference.

"Can I also say how satisfying it has been to watch the game of basketball without all those bulls--t calls?" Green said. "I'm sorry. I'm not supposed to curse in interviews, right? Can I say how satisfying it is to watch the game without all those terrible calls? That guys [are] cheating the game and grabbing guys and getting the foul. I've been really enjoying watching basketball this year.

"I kind of had stopped watching the NBA a bit because it was too much flailing and flopping and guys cheating the game to get free throws. I think that's been great and I would be remissed if I didn't mention that. I think that has been fantastic."

The Warriors at 5-1 have the best record in the Western Conference, and their best players don't have any issues in adjusting to the new rules.

Give him a ball and let him go. Steph will always be a walking bucket.

