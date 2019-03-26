Steph Curry explains why final regular-season games are important to Warriors originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

With nine games remaining in the regular season, Steph Curry and the Warriors are clinging to a half-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for first place in the Western Conference.

Equipped with one of the most talented starting lineups in NBA history and championship experience, one might expect the two-time defending champions to shrug at the importance of their final nine games, knowing they have the talent to beat any team on any floor once the playoffs start.

That, however, isn't entirely the case.

While head coach Steve Kerr has said he will prioritize the health of his team over the chase for the top seed in the West, Curry explained Sunday night why the final nine games are very important to the Warriors whether they capture the No. 1 seed or not.

"I think it goes hand in hand with how we want to finish the season," Curry said after the Warriors' win over the Pistons. "So, if we take care of our business more times than not in these last stretch of games then (the No. 1 seed) should take care of itself. And then, in doing that, you can judge, you know, how we've been playing defensively, you know, finding that offensive rhythm and balancing all the offensive talent we have out there on the floor, and building momentum. So, unlike last year where we were kind of depleted because of injuries and Houston was running away with that one seed, it's kind of a built-in goal to how we want to finish the year, so it's definitely important."

After suffering a blowout loss to the Mavericks on Saturday with Curry sitting out for rest, the Warriors responded Sunday, heeding Kerr's pregame message and bouncing back by beating the Pistons with a complete team effort.

Golden State's final stretch will begin Wednesday when Curry and Co. travel to the Grindhouse to face the Grizzlies.

While the Warriors have been frustratingly inconsistent since the All-Star break, it appears they aren't waiting until the bright lights of the playoffs to turn on their laser-like focus.

That's bad news for the rest of the NBA.