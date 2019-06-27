Steph Curry explains why he decided to turn down role in 'Space Jame 2' originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

For the first time since 2011, Steph Curry won't be joining Klay Thompson on the hardwood. Instead, Thompson will be sharing a court with a different king -- LeBron James.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Don't worry, Klay hasn't made his free-agency decision yet.

The Warriors star reportedly has accepted a role alongside the Lakers star in the upcoming film "Space Jam 2," along with Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Diana Taurasi.

A number of NBA stars, including Curry, reportedly turned down the opportunity to be in the film. The Warriors star admits he and producer Ryan Coogler discussed it, but they ultimately couldn't make it work.

"I know LeBron and Ryan Coogler are going to be doing amazing things. It's going to be awesome," Curry told The New York Times' Sopan Deb. "Part of it was in terms of things that I had going on. It was just the timing, to be honest. Not being able to commit. And I know Ryan really well. We had a lot of conversations about it."

Coogler, an Oakland native, is a huge Warriors fan, making it difficult for Steph to say no to the project.

"He's at every playoff game," Curry said, adding, "Obviously, that's hard to turn down. The guy does amazing work."

[RELATED: Ten shooters Warriors could target in free agency]

Steph won't have to watch out for the Monstars this summer, which is good news for the banged-up Warriors, who can ill-afford to have another star to go down with an injury -- real or imagined.