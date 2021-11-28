Steph Curry explains outburst at referee during Warriors' win

Steph explains outburst at ref during Warriors' win in LA originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry had a rare outburst directed at a referee after no foul was called on Terrence Mann following some hard contact on a layup attempt. After the Warriors' 105-90 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center, Curry spoke with Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike about how the Warriors shifted the momentum after Curry was issued a technical foul.

Steph talks about the momentum shift after he blew up on the ref



Warriors Postgame Live is airing right now on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming here: https://t.co/B1elisQTUr pic.twitter.com/XunYLUdVGI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2021

"It was one of those situations where we felt like we had good momentum growing and in that third quarter our defense was unbelievable, some calls didn't go our way and the whole momentum shifted based on those and for us," Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area. "It was kind of a B.S. (technical foul) T on whoever was talking on the bench and we kind of got a little distracted with that and you have those moments and decisions of where you're going to put your energy at, and obviously I thought I got fouled so I wanted to let the emotions out and then you let it go and then you just play basketball. For me individually and for our team, I rhink we fueled off of that and just worried about putting the ball in the basket and that's when the avalanche started."

Juan Toscano-Anderson was the Warriors player who was issued a technical foul on the bench, one of four technical fouls issued over the course of the game. Curry's technical came after he snapped on the officials early in the fourth quarter.

Story continues

Steph absolutely SNAPPED on the ref 😡 pic.twitter.com/NHHyZ4wPuX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2021

Later in the quarter, as Curry heated up, he threw up his own T symbol after knocking down a 3-pointer.

Steph threw up his own T 😂 pic.twitter.com/xLVFBwEjNO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2021

Steph finished with 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting and 7-of-13 from behind the 3-point line. The Warriors now are winners of seven games in a row.