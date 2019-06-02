Steph Curry explains most impressive part of DeMarcus Cousins' return originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Early in the first quarter of Game 2 of the Warriors' opening-round NBA playoff series against the Clippers, DeMarcus Cousins sustained a torn left quadriceps.

Golden State initially thought their big man wouldn't play again this season, but the team didn't officially declare him out for the year.

Cousins was determined to return and sure enough -- about six-and-a-half weeks later -- he took the floor for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors.

"People don't understand how tough it is mentally and how lonely it can be," Steph Curry told Michael Lee of The Athletic when discussing Cousins' rehab. "It's not just that he made it back, it's that he's appreciative of the moment.

"He could've healed from injury but been a different person - grumpy, bitter, not accepting the role that he has now because it's different than what he expected. That's the most impressive part. Not that he healed. The recovery is what it is. But the fact that he's been such a great teammate, accepted the role of how he can help us win.

"Yeah, that lets you know what kind of guy he is. That's a hard truth that most people wouldn't be able to take in terms of where he was - where he's going to be able to get back to - and where he is now in this between time."

In about eight minutes of playing time on Thursday night, Cousins recorded three points, two assists and two steals.

This was a beautiful play/pass by DeMarcus Cousins pic.twitter.com/04L1e272Kb — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 31, 2019

DeMarcus Cousins doesn't get credit for an assist here, but his pass got the Warriors 2 points on this possession pic.twitter.com/LQt0FgdYAA — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) June 2, 2019

This was arguably DeMarcus Cousins' best pass of Game 1, but Quinn Cook missed the shot pic.twitter.com/lKyETi7MxD — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) June 2, 2019

He certainly wasn't perfect, as the Raptors were able to score on a couple of occasions by attacking him.

But considering the circumstances, Cousins had a positive impact and could see an expanded role in Game 2.

"I wish I could be 100 percent right now and I could just go out there and be DeMarcus," the four-time All-Star told The Athletic. "I've been wanting that all year. This is a process. We're all aware of that but you got to go through it.

"I'm not really looking for any excuses. When I go on the floor, I'm going to try to go out and play as hard as I can and be as close to myself as I can be."

