Steph Curry explains DeMarcus Cousins place in Warriors locker-room dynamic originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

OAKLAND - DeMarcus Cousins is expected to play his first game of the season next Friday, and Steph Curry and other Warriors players said the big man has had a great locker-room presence as a humorous and knowledgeable addition to the team.



I asked Curry specifically about Cousins' place in the locker room -- his seat is in the back left corner. I wondered if there's something psychological about the seating arrangements.





Scroll to continue with content Ad

For example, if you're around a table, the head of the table is a position of more power. Could that mean Cousins absorbs the spirit of authority David West left behind in the seat Boogie now occupies?



Curry scrunched his face and noticed my mistake. Though Cousins is on the left side of the room, as West was, he took over Nick Young's seat.





"That changes up your whole story," Curry said with a laugh.



When it comes to locker-room dynamics, Curry said: "It's nice to have veterans spaced out throughout the locker room. Me, Klay and DeMarcus pretty much have our side, and KD, Draymond, Andre, and Shaun in the other corner have their side. The young guys sprinkle in throughout there."



He believes it's a good way to mix.









"You can get some elbow touches, like, ‘Hey what's going on, how are you feeling?' if a guy has questions, or they can observe."



With Cousins being new to the Warriors and going through a long rehab, Curry feels like that seat in the back left corner can be a spot where he goes at his own pace.





Story continues

"If he wants to say something, you know where he's at, but he's not front and center," Curry said.



I asked Curry what would happen if Cousins and Draymond Green sat next to each other, instead of on opposite sides of the room. Cousins and Green are good friends and hang out at each others' houses. They bring a lot of emotion to what they do.



"That would be an interesting case study," Curry said. "It would be two extremes. Either they would be so combative, like egging each other on and talking trash, that it would be distracting. Or the other extreme would be they'd be so in lockstep with their brashness, if you will, and how vocal they are, it would amplify their voices even more. Who knows how that would go.



"I like how it is now," Curry concluded.











