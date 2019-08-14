Steph Curry excited to watch D'Angelo Russell put on show for Warriors

Steph Curry is ready to grab his popcorn.

The Warriors star is well aware of the changes the team underwent during the offseason, and he knows the five-time defending Western Conference champions are being counted out of the title picture. That's something Curry laughs at.

But Curry also knows the talent that still resides on the Warriors' roster, including his new backcourt mate D'Angelo Russell.

The acquisition of Russell was criticized, with many believing the 23-year-old was not a good system fit alongside Curry and Klay Thompson.

Curry, however, is itching to watch Russell go to work.

"He's just amazingly talented and skilled," Curry said of Russell at the second annual Warriors All-Girls basketball camp in Oakland on Monday. "He's got creativity in terms of ball-handling, the way he sees the floor, obviously he can shoot the lights out. He'll give us a different look in terms of somebody who can have the ball in their hands and create offense. We're going to need that play-making ability.

"We'll be able to balance and work off each other really well and when Klay gets back it'll take a different look. So I'm excited about the opportunities, man. There's obviously unknowns. We'll have to work out the rotations and things like that, but in terms of what he can do with the basketball in his hands -- I can't wait to see the show."

Russell also has discussed how excited he is to pair with Curry and Thompson, likening their backcourt trio to something out of a video game.

The Warriors will have a different look this season, but they still should be must-see TV.

