Steph Curry will end career as 'top-10 player', Kendrick Perkins says
Bringing up the name Kendrick Perkins to Warriors fans is like putting a match to a flame. The 14-year NBA veteran has been public enemy No. 1 at times for Dub Nation.
Not this time, though.
Perkins joined 95.7 The Game on Friday morning and poured praise on Steph Curry, saying the Warriors' two-time NBA MVP will go down as a top-10 player of all time.
Perkins has caught fire for his feelings on the Warriors in recent weeks. As a former teammate of Kevin Durant on the Thunder, he had plenty to say about Golden State and KD's Achilles injury.
"I think the Warriors' medical staff, I think the front office ... I think they dropped the ball," Perkins said earlier this month on ESPN's First Take. "And then all of a sudden you have a guy in Andre Iguodala who comes out on The Breakfast Club and kills the medical staff and says how they misdiagnosed him also, and how he was playing on, I guess, a fractured foot and they was telling him that he could play when he really wasn't supposed to be playing."
Perkins also said the Warriors retiring Durant's No. 35 jersey number was a "sign of guilt" by Joe Lacob and the team's ownership.
His comments on Curry will help his case with Warriors fans, but Perkins has a ways to go when it comes to Dub Nation.
