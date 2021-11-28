Steph Curry drops Magic Johnson-like behind-the-back pass vs. Clippers

Showtime Steph: Curry drop Magic-like behind-the-back pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Any conversation regarding the best point guards in NBA history always includes Steph Curry and Magic Johnson, and on Sunday in Los Angeles, the Warriors star made a play that was very reminiscent of the Lakers icon.

In the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the LA Clippers at Staples Center, Curry finished a fastbreak with an incredible behind-the-back pass to Draymond Green for a layup.

Showtime Steph to Draymond 😲 pic.twitter.com/5U1uyKmqNG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2021

Curry's sick pass came at the end of a sequence that started with Andrew Wiggins blocking a jumper by Paul George. Green's layup gave the Warriors a 50-44 lead less than three minutes into the third quarter.

Johnson has always been a big fan of Curry, and he made the case that Steph should have been the MVP favorite during the 2020-21 NBA season. Curry ultimately finished third in voting behind winner Nikola Jokic and runner-up Joel Embiid.

Magic is very active on Twitter, so he likely will react to Curry's impersonation.

