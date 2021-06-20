Steph Curry, Draymond react to Kevin Durant's Game 7-tying shot

Steph, Draymond react to KD's shot to force OT in Game 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry and Draymond Green know exactly who he is. He's Kevin Durant.

Durant, who called Curry and Green teammates from 2016 through 2019, added another iconic shot to his highlight reel Saturday night, and it got the attention of his former running mates.

With the Brooklyn Nets down two points to the Milwaukee Bucks with 6.0 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference second-round series, Durant took the inbounds pass, made a few moves and hit a fadeaway jumper to tie the game 109-109 with 1.0 second left.

Durant was centimeters away from hitting a series-winning 3-pointer, but the tip of his shoes were on the line. He had to settle for sending the winner-take-all game to overtime.

ONE OF THE ALL-TIME GREATS AT WORK. pic.twitter.com/FoaZPuAhNw — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 20, 2021

Curry, Green and several other current and former Warriors had great reactions to Durant's epic shot.

That is insane @KDTrey5 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 20, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 20, 2021

KD you a bad man — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) June 20, 2021

Easy$ is HIM! — Damion Lee (@Dami0nLee) June 20, 2021

Unfortunately for Durant, he wasn't able to come through again in the final seconds of overtime, as he airballed a game-tying 24-footer. Milwaukee held on for 115-111 win to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they will await the winner of Game 7 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Legs gone — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 20, 2021

With James Harden playing at less than 100 percent and Kyrie Irving out with an ankle injury, Durant carried the Nets to the finish line, but came up short. The two-time NBA Finals MVP scored a game-high 48 points on 17-of-36 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out six assists in a staggering 53 minutes of action.

Durant won't be able to lift his third Larry O'Brien Trophy this year, but he gave everyone another reason to appreciate his greatness.