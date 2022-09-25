Steph Curry, Draymond Green 'relieved' by season's structure, Steve Kerr says

Why Kerr deems season's start as relief for Steph, Draymond originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After winning their fourth NBA championship in June, it’s safe to say Steph Curry and Draymond Green both had an offseason full of activity.

Between hosting awards shows, podcasting and taking care of their families, the Warriors duo exhibited some exemplary time management skills this summer.

And ironically enough, things will slow down for them now with the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.

“I think for Steph and Draymond, and I talked to both of them about it in the last two days, the season actually is a relief,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Saturday after the first practice of training camp. “The season arriving gives them a structure to their schedule and their routine that they don’t really have in the summer because everyone’s pulling at them in a hundred different directions.

“So I think both guys are relieved to start their routine and kind of settle their lives back into something that’s very structured and simple.”

Curry and Green, along with the rest of their Golden State teammates, can worry solely about basketball now, though that doesn’t mean they weren’t already hard at work during the offseason.

Kerr previously has described Curry’s work ethic as being like a “metronome,” while Green returned to practice in peak form on Saturday and earned rave reviews.

You would never know Green dedicated plenty of time to getting married this summer -- a star-studded bash plenty of his teammates and other NBA playmakers attended.

Curry, on the other hand, was kept plenty busy memorizing skits for the ESPYs, which he hosted in July.

But now that the season has arrived, the Warriors will attempt to run it back and need all the focus they can get.

And with an offseason full of fun officially in the rearview mirror, Dub Nation can expect Curry, Green and the rest of the squad to be ready.

