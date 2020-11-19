Steph Curry, Draymond Green react to Warriors drafting James Wiseman

Breaking News:

Ali Thanawalla
Steph, Draymond welcome No. 2 draft pick Wiseman to squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green has a new front-court running mate.

The Warriors selected former Memphis center James Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday.

Green was one of the first members of the Warriors to welcome Wiseman to the team.

Wiseman participated in Steph Curry's Under Armour camp in 2018 and the two players posed for a photo with the Larry O'Brien Trophy the Warriors won that year.

Curry used the photo to welcome Wiseman to the Bay Area.

The reaction to the Warriors picking Wiseman seems to be positive. He was a consensus top-3 pick in the 2020 draft. Golden State fills an immediate need by drafting a center.

The Warriors expect Green and Wiseman to cause problems for the rest of the NBA for the next few years. If the Nashville native lives up to the billing, Golden State will have one of the most dominant front-courts for a long time.

