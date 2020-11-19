Steph Curry, Draymond Green react to Warriors drafting James Wiseman

Steph, Draymond welcome No. 2 draft pick Wiseman to squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green has a new front-court running mate.

The Warriors selected former Memphis center James Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday.

Green was one of the first members of the Warriors to welcome Wiseman to the team.

Wiseman participated in Steph Curry's Under Armour camp in 2018 and the two players posed for a photo with the Larry O'Brien Trophy the Warriors won that year.

Curry used the photo to welcome Wiseman to the Bay Area.

The reaction to the Warriors picking Wiseman seems to be positive. He was a consensus top-3 pick in the 2020 draft. Golden State fills an immediate need by drafting a center.

Really like the James Wiseman pick for the Warriors. Can still always trade him - but if you don’t, he both works as a bridge to whatever comes after this current group and in the meantime fills an actual need while still not being under pressure to be a lead superstar — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) November 19, 2020

I didn't see a lot of James Wiseman, but I liked what I saw. Sooo long. So athletic for his size. Such touch. Now he just needs to put on some muscle and play more to his strength - dominating the paint. He doesn't need to be so three-point conscious at his age. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 19, 2020

I see a lot of KG in James Wiseman!!! Great pick @warriors — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 19, 2020

Love James Wiseman to the #Warriors. He’s a really special talent with the size, skills and mentality to help elevate GS back into contending status. Steph will love playing with him as well. #NBADraft — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 19, 2020

I really love the Wiseman to GS fit. Glad that they didn't let the Klay situation impact their decision. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) November 19, 2020

Wiseman is the right pick for the Dubs, but I’m surprised they didn’t trade the pick. Thought there would be plenty of incoming calls for teams trying to snag LaMelo. — Sandeep Chandok (@sandeepchandok) November 19, 2020

Man in the corner is pumped pic.twitter.com/cph3JBpd1q — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 19, 2020

The Warriors expect Green and Wiseman to cause problems for the rest of the NBA for the next few years. If the Nashville native lives up to the billing, Golden State will have one of the most dominant front-courts for a long time.