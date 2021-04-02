Steph Curry out, Draymond Green probable for Warriors vs. Raptors

Steph will not play vs. Raptors; Draymond and Poole probable originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry will not play against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night because of his tailbone contusion.

It's unclear at this point if Curry will play Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks, but the Warriors are 1-6 this season without the two-time NBA MVP.

Draymond Green (left finger sprain) and Jordan Poole (left ankle sprain) are probable for the Warriors.

Kevon Looney tweaked his ankle during the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Thursday and did not return, but he is not listed on Friday's injury report.

Kevon Looney has also been taken out of the game after rolling his ankle pic.twitter.com/i6qvfCudD5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 2, 2021

Eric Paschall missed the last two games because of a left wrist sprain, but he is expected to be available.

The Raptors -- who have lost 13 of 14 games, including their last two against the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder -- will be without Kyle Lowry, Rodney Hood and former Warriors guard Patrick McCaw.

