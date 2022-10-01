Steph Curry drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay Thompson

Steph drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks.

Teaming up with Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry swished his first four triples at the first ball rack in the corner. He saved something special for the money ball.

Curry flicked his wrist, and before the basketball came spiraling down into the net, he turned and looked at the fans behind him.

Swished it.

Curry made nine of 11 attempts from beyond the arc before handing it over to Thompson, who nailed eight of his 11 tries.

Curry and Thompson handily defeated Warriors teammates Jordan Poole and Moses Moody in the contest.

"We're the Splash Brothers," Curry said after claiming the title. "We're supposed to win."

The Warriors continue their busy week abroad with another matchup against the Washington Wizards at 10 p.m. PT Saturday.

