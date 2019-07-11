Steph Curry discusses Kevin Durant's departure, Warriors expectations

Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and DeMarcus Cousins are gone, and Klay Thompson will miss a big portion of next season as he recovers from a torn ACL.

For the first time since the start of the 2014-15 campaign, the Warriors are not the favorites to win the NBA championship.

Steph Curry is fine with that because his approach will not change whatsoever.

"A lot of changes," Curry told Ron Kroichick of The San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday. "It'll develop as we get together as a group. For us, myself, Klay, Draymond, adding D'Angelo and a lot of hungry young guys trying to prove themselves, it will look different.

"But the expectations of how we play, that championship-level basketball, won't change. I'm excited about it."

Curry reportedly found out that KD was going to sign with the Brooklyn Nets when he was on a plane from China to New York to meet with the two-time NBA Finals MVP face-to-face.

The Warriors reportedly took this personally, but Curry didn't sound bitter Thursday when discussing Durant.

"The three years we had were special," he said. "We had three straight Finals appearances and won two of them. We accomplished a lot as a group.

"Everyone talks about all the talent we had on that team, but that doesn't mean you can put it all together ... I like to look at what we accomplished and focus on that, and be extremely proud of that run.

"Now we try to re-create that."

The only unanimous MVP in NBA history is in Tahoe this week to play in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

