Steph Curry describes game-sealing 'night night' celebration vs. Mavericks

Steph describes game-sealing 'night night' celebration vs. Mavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry seems to be obsessed with sleep this postseason. Specifically, putting opponents to bed.

With the Warriors up seven with a minute to play in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Mavericks on Friday, Curry drilled a three from the left wing for the dagger in the 126-117 win. With Chase Center going wild, he lifted both of his hands to his head and did the sleeping motion – signaling to the Mavericks that it was bedtime because the 19-point comeback and a 2-0 series lead was wrapped up.

Except this time, he actually said, “Night, night” as the ball was in the air. It was almost like his other patented celebration of turning around before the ball goes in.

Steph said: NIGHT NIGHT, DALLAS ðŸ’¤ pic.twitter.com/qNWiztcrMW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 21, 2022

After the game, Curry said the words just came to him.

“I have no idea. I don’t choreograph none of that stuff,” Curry said. “I was just having fun. You talk about having kids. You know how bedtime routines are important. It’s the final signal for job well done that day. Pretty special."

Curry said he wasn’t speaking to the Mavericks bench.

“I was looking at the ball and then looking at the rim, so I was talking to myself,” Curry said. “I don’t know who heard it, but it’s a good way to finish the game and we got to take that to Game 3.”

Steph talks about his "night, night" celebration in front of the Mavs' bench pic.twitter.com/7J9Vmh8xq8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 21, 2022

Curry’s celebration drew plenty of reaction on social media, including from one notable fellow NBA star – Memphis Grizzlies’ guard Ja Morant.

The sleeping motion seems to be Curry’s new favorite celebration, and he’d like to do it six more times this postseason if the Warriors want to get to their ultimate goal.