Steph Curry defended by Chris Broussard during epic NBA Finals rant originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Chris Broussard is sick of the Steph Curry hate.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ever since the three-time champion missed a possible game-winning 3-pointer in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors, hate has been poured down on the Warriors' star point guard. Left and right, pundits have pushed the notion that Curry isn't clutch.

One of the main arguing points against Curry is that despite his three rings, he hasn't won a Finals MVP. Kevin Durant has twice won the award -- 2017 and 2018 -- and Andre Iguodala took it home in 2015.

"In 2015, he should have been the Finals MVP," Broussard, a FOX Sports analyst, said in a seven-minute interview Monday on FOX Sports Radio. "He averaged 26 points a game, 10 points more than his nearest teammate. 10! Not two, not three, not four ... 10!"

Many people have discredited the Warriors for their first championship in 2015 since their opponent -- the Cavaliers -- were without top players such as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. Broussard asks, what about Isiah Thomas' first title in 1989 when Magic Johnson only played 75 total minutes for the Lakers? What about the Raptors this year with Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and other Warriors injured?

The analyst also believes the way Curry has handled himself in today's social media age should be accounted for.

Story continues

"Stop rippin' on Steph!" Broussard exclaimed. "Here's the deal, folks ... nobody [except Michael Jordan] could stand up to the scrutiny of today where we have debate shows, and we debate every single possession. Alright? We didn't have that in 80s. We didn't have that in the 90s. We didn't have that in the early 2000s. So, all we remember are the good things.

"So we gonna step on Steph when he averaged 30 points in the Finals, because he missed a 30-foot shot at the end of the game!

"Let's see how they [past greats] would stand up under the scrutiny today."

Broussard is guilty of the talk-show talking head and even found himself in a silly argument with Curry's teammate Durant last month. His main point holds a lot of truth, however, and he believes that we can't let a few bad moments completely represent a player.

Magic Johnson was swept in the Finals. LeBron James has lost six Finals. Jerry West lost eight. Legends like Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and Steve Nash never even won a ring.

Curry missing a shot that could have extended the series where the Warriors would have played the Raptors in Game 7 without Klay Thompson or Kevin Durant, can't define him. Neither does losing a three-games-to-one lead in the Finals.

"A few foibles don't tear away your legacy because he has some bad moments," Broussard said. "Isiah Thomas -- who is the second-greatest small player of all time behind Steph Curry -- in his first trip to the Finals, Isiah Thomas scored less than 15 points in four of the seven games."

Curry averaged 30.5 points per game in the Finals while his fellow Splash Brother -- Thompson -- missed Game 3 and tore his ACL in Game 6. Durant, the two-time Finals MVP, played just under 12 minutes the whole series before rupturing his right Achilles in Game 5.

"He was going to war with Alfonzo McKinnie. Quinn Cook. Neither of whom was drafted. Boogie Cousins on bad legs and heels. And we gonna rip him [Steph] because he didn't beat the Raptors? C'mon now," Broussard said. "Let's be fair about this.

"Steph Curry is a top-20 player of all time. Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time. Steph Curry is the second-greatest point guard all time."

[RELATED: Steph Curry given fourth-best chance to win MVP in 2019-20]

Case closed.