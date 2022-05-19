Steph Curry dances on Mavericks after 3-pointer in West finals Game 1

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ali Thanawalla
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dallas Mavericks
    Dallas Mavericks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Stephen Curry
    Stephen Curry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Steph does saucy dance on Mavs after 3-pointer in Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry was feeling it early in the third quarter against the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday night.

Less than three minutes into the second half, Curry made a wild over-his-head pass to Draymond Green, relocated and then got the ball back before hitting a 3-pointer to put the Warriors up 17 points.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd immediately called a timeout and Curry busted out a celebratory dance, letting Dallas know that he was fully engaged.

NBA Twitter was loving Curry's swagger after the 3-pointer that gave him 18 points for the game.

Curry decided to take over the game in the third quarter, dropping in nine points and towards the end of the period, the crowd at Chase Center was serenading him with "MVP" chants.

Dancing Steph is back and the fans were savoring every second of it.

Recommended Stories