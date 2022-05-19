Steph Curry dances on Mavericks after 3-pointer in West finals Game 1

Steph does saucy dance on Mavs after 3-pointer in Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry was feeling it early in the third quarter against the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday night.

Less than three minutes into the second half, Curry made a wild over-his-head pass to Draymond Green, relocated and then got the ball back before hitting a 3-pointer to put the Warriors up 17 points.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd immediately called a timeout and Curry busted out a celebratory dance, letting Dallas know that he was fully engaged.

Dancing Steph has arrived ðŸ•ºðŸ˜‚pic.twitter.com/EV3nWUjBif — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 19, 2022

NBA Twitter was loving Curry's swagger after the 3-pointer that gave him 18 points for the game.

Steph Top 10 EVER!!! Idc What You Say!!! ðŸ˜¤ — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) May 19, 2022

Curry is warming up! More bounce in his step. Also 9 rebounds to lead both teams! Wâ€™s have done a good job on defensive glass! — Jim Barnett (@uograd66) May 19, 2022

THERE GOES THAT MAN — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) May 19, 2022

DIFFERENT Steph this half — Danny Freisinger (@DannyFreisinger) May 19, 2022

Glad to see Steph did in fact not become Tony Allen — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) May 19, 2022

Damnnnnn Steph Curry — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 19, 2022

Steph youâ€™re a sicko man — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) May 19, 2022

Steph Curry going nuclearâ€¦ Nobody is safe — Peter Dewey (@peterdewey2) May 19, 2022

Curry decided to take over the game in the third quarter, dropping in nine points and towards the end of the period, the crowd at Chase Center was serenading him with "MVP" chants.

Dancing Steph is back and the fans were savoring every second of it.