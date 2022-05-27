Steph Curry dagger sends family into frenzy as Warriors advance to NBA Finals

Ayesha and kids lose it over Steph dagger as Dubs advance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

By now, the Curry family is used to celebrating.

But after the Warriors secured a return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019 on Thursday night, Ayesha, Riley, Ryan and Canon went wild all over again from their Chase Center seats.

The Curry family is LOVING it ðŸ¤© pic.twitter.com/iAOFBKR52V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 27, 2022

Steph Curry hit a dagger three that sent his wife and kids into a frenzy during the fourth quarter of Game 5 in the Western Conference finals, effectively putting the Dallas Mavericks to bed in the close-out 120-110 contest.

And it wasn’t just the Curry family that was vibing. As the Dubs secured the win, Klay Thompson was leaning and rocking on the sideline with Draymond Green, Warriors owner Joe Lacob couldn’t contain his applause and all of Dub Nation savored the moment with a standing ovation.

FINALS BOUND AND FEELIN' GOOD ðŸŽ‰ pic.twitter.com/W52pUK9X5f — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 27, 2022

Steph Curry’s son, Canon, was less than a year old the last time Golden State was in the NBA playoffs. On Thursday, he was able to walk back to the locker room with his dad, handing out high-fives to everyone he saw.

Steph and Canon heading back to the locker room to celebrate ðŸŽ‰ pic.twitter.com/RhrBtdBz5s — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 27, 2022

The Curry family had even more to celebrate after the game, as Steph was named the inaugural Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP after the win.

While it never hurts to add another trophy to his collection, it’s clear that family always comes first for Steph -- and they’ve been there every step of the way for the three-time NBA champion.

And Dub Nation certainly hopes the Warriors will give the Curry family even more to celebrate in the Finals, with Game 1 against either the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics set for June 2 at Chase Center.