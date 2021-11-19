Steph Curry credits Warriors' defense for wild late comeback vs. Cavs

Steph credits Warriors' defense for wild comeback vs. Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors trailed by 13 points entering the fourth quarter, with a loss against the Cavaliers in Cleveland looking like a near certainty. Instead, the Warriors dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring Cleveland 36-8 to flip the game and cruise to a win over the Cavaliers.

Steph Curry spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area after the win, and credited the Warriors' defense for leading the remarkable turnaround.

"The only reason that we opened the game up is we went on a 13-0 run and they struggled to score and through 36 minutes, we really struggled to get stops and then force them into tough looks and we were playing against set defense the whole night, and they had a lot of energy, they're playing well, so fourth quarter, we just let it go, intensity and focus on the defensive end, that unit was unbelievable. That was a real good, feel-good win," Curry said postgame.

An 81-68 deficit for the Warriors was turned into a 104-89 Warriors victory, as the Golden State defense forced eight turnovers in the final frame and held Cleveland to 14.3 percent shooting in the final 12 minutes.

Curry had another remarkable night overall, scoring 40 points on 15-of-27 shooting (9-of-16 from 3-point range) and dishing out six assists.

The Warriors shot 15-of-25 in the fourth quarter, and improved to a league-best 13-2 on the season.

Friday will be a quick turnaround for the Warriors, as they will take on the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena at 4 p.m. PT.