Steph Curry cracks sneaky smile after Jordan Poole buzzer beater vs. Rockets

Steph fired up after JP's buzzer beater to end first half originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole certainly knows how to end quarters in style, taking cues from his mentor Steph Curry in the Warriors' 116-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday at Chase Center.

With the Warriors up 63-49 as the second quarter expired, Kevon Looney passed the ball to Poole with under five seconds left in the first half.

Taking a few dribbles and passing the halfcourt line, Poole confidently rose up and shot a 3-pointer from more than 30 feet out. The shot was pure, hitting nothing but net as the buzzer rang, and elicited a classic reaction from Curry, who was watching on the Warriors bench.

Seeing the 23-year-old's 3-pointer splash in from way deep, all Curry could do was smile and hold up a 3-point sign on both of his hands as he rehabs from his lower leg injury.

Stephâ€™s face after the Poole halftime buzzer beater ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/nHt0Qd3eUL — KNBR (@KNBR) February 25, 2023

Poole's almost-half-court heave gave him 12 points in the half and, more importantly, a 17-point lead for the Warriors heading into halftime.

As Golden State continues to find its footing as the 2022-23 NBA season enters its final stretch, the Warriors will need all its players to perform at their best if they want to repeat as NBA champions.

Though Poole hitting near-half-court shots is something the Warriors gladly will take.

