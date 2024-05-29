Steph Curry could explore a second career in golf after he retires

Steph Curry is still one of the best players in the NBA. The Golden State Warriors veteran superstar has yet to put a timeframe on his career and hasn’t ruled out playing into his forties. However, it appears that he has begun formulating a plan for his post-NBA life.

When speaking to Max Adler of Golf Digest for a recent interview, the four-time NBA champion noted that he intends to significantly improve his golf game once he steps away from the NBA. Curry also noted that he aims to compete in the PGA Tour Champions, a tournament for the best golfers in the world over the age of 50.

“I don’t know what the path is,” Curry said. “All I know is, when I’m done with basketball, I’m going to reasonably invest as much into my golf as I can to see how good I can get, and where that puts me 14 years from now, we’ll see.”

Curry’s elite hand-eye coordination and his relentless competitive nature should ensure that he takes his game to, or at least near, a professional level. He spent last summer competing in and winning the American Century Championship.

For now, though, Curry will be focused on bringing a fifth championship to the Warriors and further cementing his legacy as an all-time great.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire