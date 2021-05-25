Steph Curry contract extension: Warriors confident he will sign

Myers, Kerr confident Steph will sign contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry has a big decision to make this summer.

The 2020-21 NBA MVP finalist can sign another max contract extension with the Warriors, ensuring that he finishes his prime years in the Bay Area or he can do the unthinkable by passing on the deal and test free agency next summer.

While there are some pundits in the national media that would like to see Curry leave the Warriors, the team's brain trust isn't worried about that possibility.

"Obviously, we want Steph back in the worst way," coach Steve Kerr told reporters during a video conference call Monday (H/T to ESPN.com). "There's no reason to think why that won't happen. We're excited about that. We're excited about next season. You know, coming back with Draymond [Green] and Steph playing at such a high level to finish the season and to get Klay [Thompson] back and to have the opportunity to fortify our roster, to see these young guys emerge, it's all very exciting."

Curry has a chance to make NBA history if he signs the Warriors' contract extension. He's eligible to ink a four-year deal worth $215.4 million. If he puts pen to paper, he would be the first player to sign two contracts with north of $200 million.

Curry's current five-year, $201.2 million max contract was signed in 2017 and runs through the 2021-22 NBA season.

Warriors president of basketball operations and general manager Bob Myers doesn't expect Curry to do anything other than sign the max contract extension this summer.

"I don't see any reason not to be optimistic," Myers told reporters. "He seems like he's motivated; we're motivated. I would say pretty confident we'll get something done."

Curry is the face of the Warriors' franchise and if he isn't already considered the greatest player in the history of the organization, he will be when his career is over.

Story continues

On April 12, Curry passed Wilt Chamberlain for the most points in franchise history and in March, he eclipsed Guy Rodgers for the most assists by a Warriors player.

Curry brought the Warriors back to prominence, helping them reach five straight NBA Finals and capture three NBA championships during that run.

The Warriors have a global following and it's all because of Curry. It's hard to imagine him ever leaving the franchise, and based on the comments by Kerr and Myers, they don't see it happening.