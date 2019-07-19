Steph Curry comments on being on plane during Kevin Durant's decision

Just before 2 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 30, the news broke that Kevin Durant was going to leave the Warriors and sign with the Nets in free agency.

Later that night, we learned the following from Marcus Thompson of The Athletic:

Stephen Curry flew straight to the New York area from Shanghai, China. But he wasn't going to pitch Kevin Durant on why he should stay with the Warriors. It was already too late. He was on the plane when the news broke that Durant was leaving for Brooklyn.

During last week's American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Curry had the following exchange with Chris Simms of NBC Sports via "Chris Simms Unbuttoned."

Simms: "Give me the real, because I know I'd be pissed if I had to take a flight from Shanghai to New York..."

Curry: "That's where I say it gets a little soap opera-ish where it's not that big a deal ... 15 hours is a long time in the air, but again -- free agency is crazy."

Simms: "Is it true, like you literally found out going down in the plane -- did you find out that he had made the decision to go with the Nets?"

Curry: "It all happened the way it was supposed to happen. That's what I told him when I met with him -- everybody is going and try and nitpick and break us down, kind of devalue what we accomplished the last three years.

"Can't really play into that. We did some special stuff. He's moving on. We're still gonna be brothers."

Without explicitly answering the question ... Curry seemingly provided an answer.

As Bill Simmons of The Ringer said on his podcast a couple of weeks ago:

"Curry's plane hasn't landed yet. He lands and decides to do the dignified thing and he goes to meet KD anyway, basically to say goodbye to him.

"But, from what I've heard, the Warriors took that personally."

[RELATED: Hidden message behind Warriors retiring KD, Andre's jerseys]

If Curry in fact was annoyed or irritated or frustrated that KD didn't tell him his intentions before boarding the flight in China, that would be completely understandable.

It's also very likely that the two-time NBA MVP isn't going to hold a grudge against Durant and means it when he says it's not a big deal and that the superstars will remain brothers moving forward.

Both things absolutely can be true.

Steph Curry comments on being on plane during Kevin Durant's decision originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area