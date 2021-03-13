What Steph Curry was coaching Nico Mannion on after Warriors' loss

What Steph was coaching Mannion on after Warriors' loss in LA originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry and Draymond Green have been thrust into teaching roles with the departures of veterans like Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and David West in recent seasons.

Green has taken 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman under his wing, and Curry has started to groom second-round pick Nico Mannion.

Both rookies attended Curry's Under Armour camp when they were younger, but since Mannion plays the same position, the two-time NBA MVP can give him pointers specific to their roles.

After the Warriors lost 130-104 to the LA Clippers on Thursday night, Curry was seen talking to Mannion, who was listening intently.

Steph coaching up Nico after a tough loss pic.twitter.com/DKMDtGAMNQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 12, 2021

Mannion, who had just been recalled from the Santa Cruz Warriors, played 21 minutes against the Clippers, in large part due to the score.

So, what was Curry talking to Mannion about last night as the teams were leaving the court?

"Just about some pick-and-roll stuff and it made a lot of sense," Mannion told reporters Friday on a Zoom conference call. "Something I really wasn't even thinking of. Just a small detail that can do a long way. Just goes to show, just like I was talking about, Steph and Draymond, they're two of the greatest minds in the league, in my opinion. Having them as my vets and them teaching ... they're also just great people and they want the best for everybody. So they are always being vocal, leading, helping us, especially the young guys, so like I said, I'm super thankful for that."

Pressed for more details on the "pick-and-roll stuff," Mannion tried to distill the information down to simple terms.

"It really was just the angle of attacking the big and ball screens, just making them have to make a decision, not letting them off the hook easy," Mannion said.

Curry and Green have been around the block a few times, so they've seen a lot. But they are doing more teaching this season than they ever have had to do.

The good news is that Mannion, Wiseman and the other young Warriors are willing pupils and are ready to soak up as much information as Curry and Green are willing to dish out.