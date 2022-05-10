Steph Curry claims he wasn't trolling Kings after Warriors' Game 4 win

Steph claims he didn't troll Kings after Warriors' Game 4 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings were having a good day Monday until Steph Curry appeared to throw major shade at them after the Warriors' 101-98 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals at Chase Center.

Despite the win, the Warriors played an ugly, sloppy game that included a historically bad start to the contest that saw them miss their first 15 3-pointers.

After the win, in which assistant coach Mike Brown served as acting head coach a few hours after he was named head coach of the Kings, Curry was asked about the start of the game.

"We talk about historically bad shooting and a lot of history was made," Curry told TNT's Jared Greenberg. "He was named head coach twice in 24 hours. I felt like we got traded to the Kings overnight. I don't know how to explain all this."

"I felt like we got traded to the Kings overnight" â€” Steph ðŸ˜…pic.twitter.com/pabvkCtlVT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 10, 2022

Curry, realizing how his words were interpreted, said after the game that he wasn't trolling the Kings when asked to clarify by The Athletic's Tim Kawakami.

Steph clarified his comments on the Kings ðŸ˜… pic.twitter.com/rJnB1gfRwX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 10, 2022

Brown had to take over coaching duties for the Warriors less than two hours before tipoff Monday night after Steve Kerr was placed into NBA's health and safety protocols when he tested positive for COVID-19.

While the in-game numbers weren't pretty, Brown now is 12-0 filling in for Kerr in playoff games after he went 11-0 in 2017 while Kerr dealt with complications from a earlier back surgery.

Curry surely is thrilled for Brown, but he definitely couldn't let his longtime assistant coach leave without a few parting shots, even if that's not what he meant to do.