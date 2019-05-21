Steph Curry chides Seth for 'tattle telling' in Warriors-Blazers Game 4 originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry was part of history made in the Warriors' series-clinching 119-117 win in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Monday night.

Before Golden State could advance to its fifth consecutive NBA Finals, they had to get past the Portland Trail Blazers a fourth time, and on this occasion, overtime was required.

That might not have been the case had Curry not been called for a travel with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation and the score tied. With all eyes at Moda Center focused on him in a critical moment, chances were slim that the officials wouldn't see Curry take an extra step.

But, just in case, little brother had to make sure they did.

Seth Curry, who was on the Blazers' bench at the time, was extremely animated in calling out his older brother's violation.

Whether it was because of Seth's movements or not, the officials ultimately made the right call, which gave possession back to Portland with a chance to take the last shot.

That shot missed, and the game proceeded to overtime, where the Warriors put the final touches on their victory, thereby eliminating the Blazers from the postseason.

In the aftermath of Golden State's victory, Steph had to call out his younger brother for pleading so hard to the officials.

Steph Curry on Seth begging for a travel call late in the game: "He's been tattle telling on me since birth so it's all good." 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3Kp0vMQ2ef — Chris Montano (@gswchris) May 21, 2019

The Curry brother vs. brother dynamic was the best part of the Western Conference finals all throughout the series, and it continues to be even after it's over.