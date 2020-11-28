Steph Curry, Charles Barkley get into golf cart fender bender in 'The Match'

Steph bumps his golf cart into Barkley's during 'The Match' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The minor golf cart crash between Steph Curry and Charles Barkley on Friday was an accident, but there likely were a few Warriors (and fans) who were happy to see the two-time NBA MVP bump into the Golden State antagonist.

During "The Match: Champions for Change" at the Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona, Barkley and Curry were driving their respective golf carts from the 14th hole to the 15th hole when the Hall of Famer got distracted by some spectators along the golf cart path.

Barkley stopped to wave at those spectators, and Curry gently crashed into him. Luckily for the Warriors, Curry wasn't hurt and both players kept on driving to the next hole.

Barkley, now a TNT analyst, was a vocal critic of the Warriors during their five-year NBA Finals run from 2015 through the 2019 season. Most notably, at the beginning of their dynasty, he called Golden State a "jump-shooting team" and didn't believe they could win an NBA title. In case Chuck forgot, the Warriors won three championships during that span.

Steph remembers all the "just a jump shooting team" comments. lmaooo https://t.co/QRdfHq8YEM — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) November 27, 2020

The "jump-shooting team" quip stuck with Warriors fans, considering the group was much more than a jump-shooting team.

Barkley and his playing partner, PGA Tour star Phil Mickelson, got the last laugh as they beat Curry and former NFL legend Peyton Manning four and three on Friday.

Now that Curry's fun is over, he will head back to the Bay Area and practice with the Warriors on Saturday.