Steph Curry channels Brad Pitt for Halloween costume with Ayesha

Steph channels Brad Pitt for Halloween costume with Ayesha

Bottom line: The Currys love Halloween.

It has become an annual tradition to see what Steph and Ayesha Curry will unveil for their family’s Halloween costumes, and this year they had Dub Nation dying with anticipation until the final hours of the trick-or-treat holiday.

Of course they didn’t disappoint, as Ayesha Curry revealed not one, but two attires for Mr. and Mrs. Curry.

The Currys go all out for Halloween 🎃 🏴‍☠️



[via @ayeshacurry] pic.twitter.com/zHhCJBBmCl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 1, 2021

Yes, that’s right. While they donned pirate costumes with the kids, they also recreated a more adult-themed duo outfit as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the classic 2005 movie “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

The only question is, who won Halloween? The Currys or Klay?

"Larry Legend" Klay wishing everyone a Happy Halloween 🤣



[via @KlayThompson / IG] pic.twitter.com/fOiMcyA6aD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2021

And of course, here are some of the Currys' great Halloween costumes from previous years.

Steph and Canon are dressed as Buzz and Woody for Halloween 🤣🎃



(Via @StephenCurry30) pic.twitter.com/yMRt5tIUZv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 1, 2019

Steph didn't scare Dray, but he sure made him laugh! pic.twitter.com/embayGJukx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 29, 2017

Steph is ready for Halloween! 😂 pic.twitter.com/gKdHQgOcNp — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 29, 2017

Can't wait to see what they have in store for next year.

