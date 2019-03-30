Steph Curry has chance to break personal 3-point record vs. Hornets originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry has been on fire from 3-point range lately.

Over his last seven games, the Warriors' two-time NBA MVP is shooting better than 47 percent from deep. He's made 5, 6, 8, 5, 5, 6 and 11 triples over that stretch.

You know what that means, right?

In case you aren't sure, if Curry drills five or more 3-pointers Sunday against the Hornets, he would break his personal record of seven consecutive games with at least five made 3s.

Curry accomplished that in the first seven games this season, and at the time it was an NBA record.

But the mark wasn't safe for long, because from Dec. 19 to Jan. 11, Houston Rockets star James Harden hit five or more 3-pointers in 12 consecutive games.

When you consider Curry's numbers against the Hornets in their last two meetings at Oracle Arena, you probably should expect him to extend the streak to eight games:

Jan. 4, 2016 = 30 points, 5-for-10 from deep

Feb. 1, 2017 = 39 points, 11-for-15 from deep



Curry did not play against the Hornets at Oracle last season because he was out with a sprained ankle.

