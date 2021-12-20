Steph Curry Celebrates 3-Point NBA Record With Exclusive 2974 NFT Collection

Days after finally surpassing Ray Allen’s three-pointer record in the NBA on Dec. 14 in a game against the New York Knicks, Steph Curry has dived into the world of NFTs. Non-fungible tokens are used to take digital works of art and transform them into unique one-of-a-kind collectibles on blockchain. There has been a surge in NFT popularity in recent times, with soccer players, sports teams and even some championships, such as Formula One, offering them to fans.

The seven-time NBA All-star is the latest prominent athlete to have his own collection. Other NBA players like New Orleans Pelicans’ Josh Hart, Sacramento Kings’ Tyrese Hauliburton and Charlotte Hornets star Lamelo Ball are also avid collectors. The Golden State Warriors point guard is selling off 2,974 unique NFT pieces, which will celebrate each of his three-pointers in the NBA. The exclusive collectibles will release on Tuesday at 9am PT / 12PM ET. The cost to mint is $499, and you need to sign up for an FTX account and follow the instructions to purchase.

The collection was conceived with Curry’s wife, best-selling author and entrepreneur, Ayesha Curry, artist Andrea McDonald and Floyd Norman, the first African American artist and animator to work at Disney in 1956.

The NFTs were described as “multiple emotion-filled sketches of Curry using the ‘2974’ numbers to fill in his physical features. Artwork will also highlight moments, such as his birthday and holiday games, triple-double nights and games in which he made nine or more three-pointers.”

Curry plans to gift 200 NFTs to individuals who helped shaped him into who he is today, including high school teachers, Golden State Warrior fans, Davidson University, previous coaches, neighborhood friends, his SC30 team and family.

CEO and president of Eat. Learn. Play., Chris Helfrich stated that the organization is proud of Curry for this amazing achievement.

“We’re honored that these commemorative moments of Stephen’s brilliant career will benefit Eat. Learn. Play., where the funds raised will go directly to support our foundation’s work in improving the lives of children in underserved communities in the Bay Area and beyond.”

